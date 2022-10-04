1997: Lutz inducted into the Minnesota Track and Field Hall of Fame
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Rochester John Marshall High School homecoming royalty is Michelle Augustine and Jon Groteboer. The Rockets will meet Austin in the homecoming football game. (JM would win 35-10).
- Rochester's Mark Lutz, Rochester Mayo ex-track star, will be inducted into the Minnesota Track and Field Hall of Fame. Lutz is currently in the Rochester Sports Hall of Fame and the University of Kansas Hall of Fame.
Tickets for the general public will go on sale next week.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Susan Wirth of Claremont beat several 9-year-old boys to win her age division in the Pass, Punt, and Kick competition.
- Northwest Airlines in Rochester was back in operation with three flights after a 95-day pilot strike.
1947 – 75 years ago
- An Army BT-13 trainer aircraft crashed into a farm field southwest of Caledonia. The pilot was killed.
- ABC reports favorable reviews of the new "Jack Armstrong – Sky King Time" adventure radio series.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Congressman Sydney Anderson of Lanesboro will speak at the Rochester Armory along with Mrs. W. W. Remington of Minneapolis, head of the women's speaker bureau of the state Republican committee.
- Four Rochester boys were arrested by police on the city's north side on the complaint they were throwing rocks, using profane language, and shouting through a megaphone. The boys pleaded guilty and were given a strong lecture by the court. They were told that such conduct would not be tolerated in the future – and they were released.
