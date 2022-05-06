1997: Major league baseball scouts in town
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- An estimated 50 major league baseball scouts were in town to watch Mayo’s Michael Restovich and Austin pitcher Mike Wuertz.
- Doc DelCastillo resigned as the Rochester Mustang hockey head coach. Steve Ross, an assistant for the past 1 ½ seasons, will succeed him.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Lake City’s Mike Huettl, a senior right-hander, pitched a perfect game, leading the Tigers to an 8-0 win at Stewartville. Huettl struck out 15.
- The current top three selling songs are “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” by Roberta Flack, “Rockin’ Robin” by Michael Jackson” and “I Gotcha” by Joe Tex.
1947 — 75 years ago
- The Northwestern Bell Telephone strike has been settled. The increased pay average for employees is $3.60 per week. Employees throughout the state are returning to work.
- The play “Girl Shy” will be presented by the Chatfield High School senior class. The cast includes James Sorenson, Bernice Brogan, and Joanne Herrick.
- At the Red Owl Super Market, round steak is 50 cents a lb., bacon is 39 cents a lb., and bread is 15 cents a loaf.
1922 — 100 years ago
- The United States Civil Service Commission states that there is a need for nurses in the hospitals of the U.S. Veterans service and the Public Health Service.
- Clarence Knowlton, a Rochester businessman, appeared before the Rochester Junior College students and discussed the best sales methods.
- The Chicago & North Western Railway has rapidly converted locomotives from coal to burning fuel oil.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Students took part in an after-school bike ride from John Adams to Gage Elementary School led by the Rochester Police Community Action Team on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. The event was held to celebrate National Bike to School Day with support from Olmsted County Health, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Public Schools and Rochester Community Bike Club.
This is the 18th annual National and Community Day of Prayer.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.