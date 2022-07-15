SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Community
News reporting
1997: Mantorville’s Minnesota 57 bridge officially reopens

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
July 15, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Mantorville’s south side historic Minnesota 57 bridge was officially reopened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Minnesota Department of Transportation spent $1.7 million widening and improving the Zumbro River crossing.
  • A new revenue surplus of $302 million clears the way for election-year tax cuts by the Minnesota Legislature in 1998.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • The Minnesota Vikings will place 4,100 single-game tickets for the 1972 National Football League season on sale. 2,300 tickets will sell at $5.00 each, and 1,800 tickets will cost $7.00 each.
  • The 54th annual American Legion Convention went on record opposing any form of amnesty for draft evaders or deserters.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Striking employees at the Gambles-Robinson company plant in Rochester have voted in favor of returning to work after the union’s recommendation to return to work.
  • James Hard, the nation’s oldest Civil War veteran, observed his 106th birthday. Now living in Rochester, N.Y., Hard saw action in Antietam, Fredericksburg, and Chancellorsville.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Farmers in Minnesota are paying harvest hands an average daily wage of $2.40.
  • Seventy-three babies, children of the pre-school age, and school children were examined at a health clinic held in the basement of the Rock Dell church. The clinic was conducted by Dr. Helmholz and Dr. Mebane.
