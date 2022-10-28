1997: Marijuana may help those with chronic pain
1997 – 25 years ago
- Researchers confirm that chemicals found in the marijuana plant could be an effective remedy for the millions who suffer severe pain without the side effects of morphine-like drugs.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The Minnesota Air National Guard has been ordered to have planes and crews ready, in connection with the United States possible withdrawal from Vietnam.
- Lake City High School quarterback Tom Haase scored three touchdowns in a 40-0 victory over Kasson-Mantorville. Lake City ended the season with a 7-0 record and the Hiawatha Valley Conference football championship.
1947 – 75 years ago
- A detailed survey calling for the location of U.S. Highway 61 along the south shore of Lake Winona will be completed and presented to the Winona City Council early in 1948.
- Clearing and filling operations have begun on a 12-acre tract, eventually becoming one of the most modern athletic fields in the area. Completion of the new Harmony field is slated for 1948.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The new 1923 Superior Chevrolet line is generating a great deal of interest.
- C.C. Case of Case Auto states despite the contemporary styling and improved engineering, the price will remain the same as the 1922 model: $850.
- The Minnesota head of the Veterans’ Bureau visited Rochester and asked city firms to give jobs to veterans, particularly the ex-servicemen who have completed vocational training.
- Forty-five gallons of mash and a still were found by authorities on an Oronoco township farm. The mash and still were found upstairs in the home. The woman of the house, who was home during the raid, is said to have made uncomplimentary remarks to the sheriff.
