1997: Mattel to produce Barbie dolls with 'more realistic' bodies

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
November 17, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • The Rochester Public Library expects a big turnout for its first significant fund-raiser, a luncheon with former first lady Barbara Bush.
  • Mattel Inc. announced it will produce Barbie dolls with “more realistic” bodies. The new Barbie will have a less made-up face, a wider waist, and a smaller bustline.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • Chatfield will be without a creamery for the first time in 83 years. The local creamery was established in 1889. The plant has been closed, and the building was sold to the Chatfield Lumber Co.
  • Two Rochester boxers were victorious on an amateur boxing card that drew a standing-room-only crowd at the Austin Armory. The victorious fighters were Rocky McCaleb and Don Curry.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • The King’s horses and the King’s men held a rehearsal for the procession that will carry Princess Elizabeth from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey and to marriage with Lt. Philip Mountbatten.
  • The American Medical Association president stated, “A child can expect to live to 100 if given proper care in infancy and youth and if he avails himself of medical knowledge through his adult years.”
  • George Mikan, towering former De Paul center, has been assigned to play for the professional basketball team, the Minneapolis Lakers.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • At Baihley & Rommel Meats, sirloin steak is 20 cents a pound, and sliced bacon is 30 cents a pound.
  • C. F. Massey Co. is selling dresses customarily priced at $50 on sale for $17.
  • At the Klee grocery store, picnic hams are 16 cents a pound, Jonathan apples are 5 cents a pound, and fancy-dressed spring chickens are 24 cents a pound.
