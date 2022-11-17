1997: Mattel to produce Barbie dolls with 'more realistic' bodies
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The Rochester Public Library expects a big turnout for its first significant fund-raiser, a luncheon with former first lady Barbara Bush.
- Mattel Inc. announced it will produce Barbie dolls with “more realistic” bodies. The new Barbie will have a less made-up face, a wider waist, and a smaller bustline.
The Charter House — Mayo Clinic Retirement Living residents restarted the program after it was suspended for two years due to COVID-19.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
A fraternal organization of Civil War veterans was led in Rochester by a Vermont native who settled near Rochester.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Chatfield will be without a creamery for the first time in 83 years. The local creamery was established in 1889. The plant has been closed, and the building was sold to the Chatfield Lumber Co.
- Two Rochester boxers were victorious on an amateur boxing card that drew a standing-room-only crowd at the Austin Armory. The victorious fighters were Rocky McCaleb and Don Curry.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The King’s horses and the King’s men held a rehearsal for the procession that will carry Princess Elizabeth from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey and to marriage with Lt. Philip Mountbatten.
- The American Medical Association president stated, “A child can expect to live to 100 if given proper care in infancy and youth and if he avails himself of medical knowledge through his adult years.”
- George Mikan, towering former De Paul center, has been assigned to play for the professional basketball team, the Minneapolis Lakers.
1922 – 100 years ago
- At Baihley & Rommel Meats, sirloin steak is 20 cents a pound, and sliced bacon is 30 cents a pound.
- C. F. Massey Co. is selling dresses customarily priced at $50 on sale for $17.
- At the Klee grocery store, picnic hams are 16 cents a pound, Jonathan apples are 5 cents a pound, and fancy-dressed spring chickens are 24 cents a pound.
A beautiful three-day weekend in southeastern Minnesota drew many into the woods and rivers for duck hunting and fishing. Then the storm hit. The Armistice Day Blizzard of 1940 killed more than 150 people, including 49 in Minnesota.
Columnist Steve Lange talks to Chris Mathews.
Festooning the streets with evergreen boughs has a long history in Rochester.
Columnist Loren Else says a Buffalo, Minnesota, veteran led the charge to memorialize nurses who served their country and their fellow soldiers.