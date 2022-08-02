SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1997: Mayo Clinic to build a new employee health center

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
August 02, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Thanks to a significant donation from the chair of Slim-Fast Foods, Mayo Clinic will build a new employee health center five times larger than its current center. S. Daniel Abraham’s gift will pay for most of the center.
  • The new “Talk With Me Barbie” comes with a minicomputer on a desk, cables to connect to a home computer, and a CD-ROM. The retail cost is $90.00.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • The Rochester Fire Department rescued a three-week-old puppy who fell into an 11-foot-deep well shaft. The firefighters rigged up a snare and safely pulled the little guy out. The puppy, the puppy’s mom, and the human owners all appreciated the rescue.
  • The Alice Mayo Society will hold its annual lawn party at the Mayo Foundation House. The event is open to all members, and a tour of the home will be conducted as part of the event.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • A total of 8,388 swimmers took advantage of the Soldiers Field municipal pool during the recent heatwave. The five days, July 26 through 30, was the highest attendance in the pool’s history.
  • The city of Austin is planning the installation of parking meters. About 190 will be purchased, and the town is receiving bids now on automatic and manually operated meters.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Alexander Graham Bell, the inventor of the telephone and one of the country’s most distinguished scientists, died in Nova Scotia at the age of 75. (During Bell’s funeral, every phone in America was silenced to pay tribute to the inventor).
  • Due to increased production, Studebaker cars have been reduced by $70 to $225 on various models. The popular enclosed car will be featured more strongly than ever in 1923.
