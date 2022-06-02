1997: Michael Restovich named Minnesota baseball player of the year
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Don Supalla was named interim president of the Rochester Community and Technical College by the chancellor of the Minnesota State Colleges and University system.
- The Gatorade Circle of Champions has selected Rochester Mayo senior Michael Restovich as the Minnesota high school baseball player of the year.
1972 — 50 years ago
- The top three country songs for the week are “The Happiest Girl in The Whole USA” by Donna Fargo, “Do You Remember These” by the Statler Brothers, and “(Lost Her Love) On Our Last Dance” by Conway Twitty.
- In the city of Austin, a community of almost 25,000, there are four sets of identical twin brothers playing baseball. They are Mark and Chris Todd, Dan and Doug Walters, John and Pete Skaar, and Jerry and Jack Miller.
1947 — 75 years ago
- The new 1948 automobiles will have several design changes for driver comfort, but the day of the elimination of manual gear shifting is not here yet.
- In the final heat of the coon dog field trials held on the L. B. Bresnahan estate west of Lanesboro, the winner was J. E. Austin of Lanesboro, with his hound “Pal,” who first treed a raccoon.
1922 — 100 years ago
- The 42nd commencement of the Chatfield high school was held, and the class motto was, “We will find a Path or Make One.” There were 25 graduates, eight of whom were from the normal training department.
- The W. T. McCoy post of the American Legion post of Rochester will organize a band of 32 pieces. The band will be under the leadership of Frank Schuchard.
- An inmate of the State hospital escaped, and efforts are being made to locate him. He is described as medium build, fair complexion, and is well dressed.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
It’s our almost-annual look-ahead to some of the strangest summer fests.
Question: We were driving down the interstate the other day and I was passed by a vehicle and I noticed the front passenger had their feet up on the front dash. This was a newer vehicle so I know there are air bags and this got me wondering if this was legal.
Graduation in a few days means joy, sadness, and every emotion in between. But after all the emotions comes the question of afterward. In other words, Gauri, what do you want to do with your life?