1997: New Graham Arena North to be dedicated
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- The new Graham Arena North will be dedicated, and the public is invited. The emcee for the ceremony will be Chub Stewart, a member of the Rochester and Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission. A scrimmage between girls youth hockey teams will follow the program.
- Officials from Schaffer Academy announced plans to build a new K-12 building on a 21-acre lot east of the new Century High School building in northeast Rochester, just off Viola Road.
1972 — 50 years ago
- A Hardware Hank has opened at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. The owner and operator of the new business is Dave Hartman.
- Paul Pappas, owner of Michaels Restaurants in Rochester and Mankato and the Hubbell House, and Roy Watson, president of the Kahler Corp., were named by Gov. Wendell Anderson to a 21-member advisory commission to the Minnesota Department of Economic Development.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Dr. Victor Johnson, medical administrator, and son of an immigrant from Sweden, is the choice to succeed Dr. Donald Balfour as director of Rochester’s Mayo Foundation.
- A temperature of 89 degrees below zero was recorded in Copper Center, northeast of Anchorage, Alaska.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Naturalist Ernest H. Baynes addressed a large audience at the White Temple on “Wild Animal Neighbors.” Baynes used stereopticon slides during his lecture.
- The Rochester Fire Department was called out to pump many basements, including the Cook Hotel, filled with water during the recent rain.
