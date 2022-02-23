SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1997: New Graham Arena North to be dedicated

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
February 23, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

1997 — 25 years ago

  • The new Graham Arena North will be dedicated, and the public is invited. The emcee for the ceremony will be Chub Stewart, a member of the Rochester and Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission. A scrimmage between girls youth hockey teams will follow the program.
  • Officials from Schaffer Academy announced plans to build a new K-12 building on a 21-acre lot east of the new Century High School building in northeast Rochester, just off Viola Road.

1972 — 50 years ago

  • A Hardware Hank has opened at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. The owner and operator of the new business is Dave Hartman.
  • Paul Pappas, owner of Michaels Restaurants in Rochester and Mankato and the Hubbell House, and Roy Watson, president of the Kahler Corp., were named by Gov. Wendell Anderson to a 21-member advisory commission to the Minnesota Department of Economic Development.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • Dr. Victor Johnson, medical administrator, and son of an immigrant from Sweden, is the choice to succeed Dr. Donald Balfour as director of Rochester’s Mayo Foundation.
  • A temperature of 89 degrees below zero was recorded in Copper Center, northeast of Anchorage, Alaska.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • Naturalist Ernest H. Baynes addressed a large audience at the White Temple on “Wild Animal Neighbors.” Baynes used stereopticon slides during his lecture.
  • The Rochester Fire Department was called out to pump many basements, including the Cook Hotel, filled with water during the recent rain.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07349.jpg
Community
Lydie Lake: 'Oh, the places you'll go ... if only I knew'
“My name is Lydie Lake and I will be continuing my education at _______.”
February 22, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Lydie Lake
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07337.jpg
Community
Ava Gustafson: There are many benefits to learning a second language early in life
Bilingual individuals and polyglots have specific skills, talents, and bragging rights that not all monolinguists can claim.
February 22, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Ava Gustafson
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
Should I use cruise control in winter?
Question: I just moved to Minnesota and heard you talking about not using cruise control in the winter, can you please write about this?
February 22, 2022 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
Answering a higher calling, being healed by helping others
Columnist Steve Lange asks 10 (or so) questions of Andre Crockett.
February 22, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange