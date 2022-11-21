SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, November 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1997: New Minnesota hockey franchise names to be considered

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
November 21, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 – 25 years ago

  • Minnesota's new National Hockey League team will start to play in 2000. Team organizers have announced the finalists for the team’s name. Names include Blue Ox, Freeze, Northern Lights, Voyageurs, White Bears, and Wild. All names will include "Minnesota."
Also Read
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
November 20, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
When anglers approach, something fishy this way comes
Columnist Dan Conradt says I tried to worm out of it, but a coworker insisted I go fishing with him on the weekend.
November 19, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Septuplets born in Des Moines
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 19, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else

1972 – 50 years ago

  • Travel has been restored over the "White Bridge" across the Zumbro River near Oronoco with the erection of a temporary span by an engineer battalion of the Minnesota National Guard.
  • A record number of Minnesotans voted in the November 7 general election, and Sen. Walter F. Mondale got a record Senate vote. President Nixon carried Minnesota with 51.5 percent of the vote.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • The 1947 Lake City tourist report indicated that 678 cars carried 2,079 visitors to the tourist cabins. Visitors came from 30 states and four Canadian provinces. The bathing beach income was $2,573, and overall tourist income was $7,408, which was an increase from 1946.
  • The junior class of St. Charles will present "Junior Miss," a comedy in the school auditorium. Some cast members include Carol Ryan, James Watson, and Kathryn Waby.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • A large laboratory and experimental station covering acres of ground is being built on the Mayowood farm for research and teaching. Dr. C. F. Mann of the Mayo Foundation will have charge of the project.
  • Rochester High school will play Duluth Denfield on Mayo Field for the claim of high school football champion of the state. (Rochester was victorious 14-0, making them unbeaten champions of the north and south of Minnesota, giving them every right to claim the championship.)
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
wish list photo.jpg
Community
Holiday Season of Giving: How you can help area nonprofits
A list of local nonprofits' needs and wishes for the upcoming holiday season.
November 18, 2022 09:49 AM
 · 
By  Kelsey Hawley
RCTC Table Tennis
Rochester Magazine
Six little-known Rochester-area clubs
Treasure hunting. Woodcarving. Quilting. Researching ancestry. Checkmating. Table tennis-ing.
November 18, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Lydia Hansen
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Interstate 35 between Mason City and Twin Cities to soon open
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 18, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Ernie's Station.JPG
Community
Ernie's Station preserves history of Whalan, gas stations
In 1991, the station had four signs, and “I’ve collected everything else,” said Ernie Johnson while looking around the garage filled with old items. People enjoy milling through the station for a look at Whalan history, classic cars, old pumps, car signs and hand crank items.
November 17, 2022 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell