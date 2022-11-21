1997: New Minnesota hockey franchise names to be considered
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Minnesota's new National Hockey League team will start to play in 2000. Team organizers have announced the finalists for the team’s name. Names include Blue Ox, Freeze, Northern Lights, Voyageurs, White Bears, and Wild. All names will include "Minnesota."
Columnist Dan Conradt says I tried to worm out of it, but a coworker insisted I go fishing with him on the weekend.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Travel has been restored over the "White Bridge" across the Zumbro River near Oronoco with the erection of a temporary span by an engineer battalion of the Minnesota National Guard.
- A record number of Minnesotans voted in the November 7 general election, and Sen. Walter F. Mondale got a record Senate vote. President Nixon carried Minnesota with 51.5 percent of the vote.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The 1947 Lake City tourist report indicated that 678 cars carried 2,079 visitors to the tourist cabins. Visitors came from 30 states and four Canadian provinces. The bathing beach income was $2,573, and overall tourist income was $7,408, which was an increase from 1946.
- The junior class of St. Charles will present "Junior Miss," a comedy in the school auditorium. Some cast members include Carol Ryan, James Watson, and Kathryn Waby.
1922 – 100 years ago
- A large laboratory and experimental station covering acres of ground is being built on the Mayowood farm for research and teaching. Dr. C. F. Mann of the Mayo Foundation will have charge of the project.
- Rochester High school will play Duluth Denfield on Mayo Field for the claim of high school football champion of the state. (Rochester was victorious 14-0, making them unbeaten champions of the north and south of Minnesota, giving them every right to claim the championship.)
A list of local nonprofits' needs and wishes for the upcoming holiday season.
Treasure hunting. Woodcarving. Quilting. Researching ancestry. Checkmating. Table tennis-ing.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
In 1991, the station had four signs, and “I’ve collected everything else,” said Ernie Johnson while looking around the garage filled with old items. People enjoy milling through the station for a look at Whalan history, classic cars, old pumps, car signs and hand crank items.