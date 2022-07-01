1997: New school starting times
1997 — 25 years ago
- The Rochester School Board will endorse a plan to start public high school at 8 a.m., middle school at 8:15 a.m., and elementary schools at 9:15 a.m. The new starting times would go into effect for the 1998-1999 school year.
- A Revolutionary War gunboat, part of a fleet commanded by Benedict Arnold, has been found at the bottom of Lake Champlain, astonishingly well-preserved by the cold waters for the past 220 years.
1972 – 50 years ago
- President Nixon signed a bill providing an across-the-board increase of 20% in Social Security benefits.
- The best sellers this week in fiction is “Jonathan Livingston Seagull” by Richard Bach, “The Boys of Summer” by Roger Kahn, and “The Game of the Foxes” by Ladislas Farago.
1947 — 75 years ago
- June Ruehmann was picked from a field of 12 as Winona’s Aqua Queen. She will represent Winona at the Aquatennial in Minneapolis.
- Ole Olson, Winona’s oldest active printer, has retired. Ole was an employee of the Republican Herald for 45 years and was a printer for 56 years.
- Nis Nissen has retired after 49 years as a brakeman for the North Western Railway. Nissen, who worked on the Minnesota 400 passenger train, started work as a brakeman in 1898.
1922 — 100 years ago
- An estimated 10,000 railroad men in Minnesota went on strike today against wage adjustments. 400,000 men went on strike nationwide.
- The Empress Theater will open its season with the new film, “Iron to Gold.” The largest pipe organ in southern Minnesota has been installed at the Empress. It will be played during the film by well-known pipe organist Harold Hillis.
- After a ten-day vacation, Eugene Lawler resumed his duties at the Kelly Cigar Store.
