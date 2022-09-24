We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1997: New sugar-free Girl Scout cookie offered

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
September 24, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Girl Scout cookie sales will soon start. There are eight varieties of cookies available, including the first sugar-free cookies. New cookies include the Sugar-Free Chalet Crème, a lemon-flavored sandwich, and a striped chocolate chip. Favorites returning are thin mints, samosa, tagalongs, do-si-dos, and trefoils.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • Rochester Lourdes dumped Austin Pacelli 27-6 in a Central Catholic Conference high school football game. Fullback Tim Marx scored touchdowns on runs of 1, 1, and 3 yards.
  • The University of Minnesota will increase tuition by $100 a year. A university education for the typical student will cost $2,650. About 5,000 students participated in first-year orientation programs.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • The Plainview Fall Festival will feature a 20-candidate queen contest, five bands, two dances, and carnival rides.
  • Property owners need to keep their sidewalks repaired. Long skirts, new in fashion, and high heels may increase the number of falls on crumbling concrete.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Twenty-thousand civil war veterans will be in Des Moines, Iowa, for the 56th national encampment.
  • The “Rochester Special” crack Northwestern passenger train has been equipped with a new observation car.
  • The dining room of the Commercial hotel opened for business today. A short-order counter will be operated as well as regular meal service.
