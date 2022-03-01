1997: Old covered bridge in Zumbrota to be moved
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The old covered bridge, now sitting in Covered Bridge Park in Zumbrota, will be moved 1,000 feet back to the river it spanned for many decades.
- Rochester Mayo senior Randell Rodakowski reached the state high school swimming finals in two events during preliminaries at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
1972 – 50 years ago
- John Kahler III, director of development for the Kahler Corp., has been promoted to captain in the U. S. Naval Reserve.
- Residents of Zumbrota turned out to honor their high school basketball team, which completed the regular season with 20 straight wins. This is the first undefeated regular season since 1915. Dick Wiebusch coaches the team. (Dick Wiebusch was named to the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1998).
1947 – 75 years ago
- Tickets to hear the 1947 St. Olaf Lutheran Choir in concert at the Mayo Civic Auditorium are on sale for $1, $1.50 and $2.
- A two-year scholarship leading to a master’s degree in social work has been awarded to Jo Anne Eaton of Rochester. Eaton is currently attending the University of Minnesota.
- Six Dover biology students made a field trip to the Mayo Foundation Museum of Hygiene and Medicine as part of their school project.
1922 – 100 years ago
- A U.S. Internal Revenue agent will be in Rochester this week to help citizens figure out their income taxes. The agent's assistance will be provided free of charge.
- A party consisting of Dr. and Mrs. W. J. Mayo, Dr. and Mrs. Henry Plummer, and Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Kahler will leave Chicago for Mexico.
- The U. S. Civil Service Commission will hold examinations in Rochester for printer’s assistants to fill vacancies in the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C.
Members Only
Martha Castanon was handpicked as an advocate for farm workers recognized by the Labor Hall of Fame in 2012 and was recently appointed to a second term on the governor’s Minnesota Council of Latino Affairs.
Columnist Loren Else says living in a country with freedom and equal opportunity for all is what that beautiful flag of 50 stars stands for.