1997: Open house at Zollman Zoo in Oxbow Park
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- There will be an open house at Zollman Zoo in Oxbow Park. The park is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the naming of the zoo. (The zoo is named after Dr. Paul Zollman, a veterinarian at Mayo Clinic for 41 years, in recognition of his dedication to Olmsted County Parks. Dr. Zollman died on October 29, 2008).
From helicopters and searchlights to a pair of preferred ticket buyers, the event was made for Hollywood in Rochester.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The Lettermen will appear at an upcoming concert at Mayo Civic Auditorium. Tickets are on sale for $5.50 and $3.50.
- A group of young Mohawk Native Americans will present a cultural program at Rochester State Junior College.
1947 – 75 years ago
- A 50-degree drop in 36 hours presaged the beginning of autumn. The mercury skidded from 87 to 37 in the area.
- Pirate, owned by Carl Grassle of Rochester, won the all-age Missouri Valley retriever trials championship.
- Business owners in Rushford held a kick-off breakfast to raise funds for the local Boy Scouts of America post.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The Rochester Public Schools will be closed on October 26th and 27th because of the convention of the Minnesota Educational Association.
- The noon lunch specials at the Grand Café in Rochester are currently 35 cents.
- A good old-fashioned chicken pie supper will be held at the Pleasant Grove Masonic Hall. The cost will be 40 cents a plate.
