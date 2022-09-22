We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1997: Open house at Zollman Zoo in Oxbow Park

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
September 22, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 – 25 years ago

  • There will be an open house at Zollman Zoo in Oxbow Park. The park is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the naming of the zoo. (The zoo is named after Dr. Paul Zollman, a veterinarian at Mayo Clinic for 41 years, in recognition of his dedication to Olmsted County Parks. Dr. Zollman died on October 29, 2008).
Also Read
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: First week in seven years, zero American casualties in Vietnam
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
September 21, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
oakview_007.jpg
Community
"Butch and Sundance" open Oakview on schedule
From helicopters and searchlights to a pair of preferred ticket buyers, the event was made for Hollywood in Rochester.
September 20, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf

1972 – 50 years ago

  • The Lettermen will appear at an upcoming concert at Mayo Civic Auditorium. Tickets are on sale for $5.50 and $3.50.
  • A group of young Mohawk Native Americans will present a cultural program at Rochester State Junior College.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • A 50-degree drop in 36 hours presaged the beginning of autumn. The mercury skidded from 87 to 37 in the area.
  • Pirate, owned by Carl Grassle of Rochester, won the all-age Missouri Valley retriever trials championship.
  • Business owners in Rushford held a kick-off breakfast to raise funds for the local Boy Scouts of America post.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • The Rochester Public Schools will be closed on October 26th and 27th because of the convention of the Minnesota Educational Association.
  • The noon lunch specials at the Grand Café in Rochester are currently 35 cents.
  • A good old-fashioned chicken pie supper will be held at the Pleasant Grove Masonic Hall. The cost will be 40 cents a plate.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
060921-columnist-mezacapa.jpg
Community
Nick Mezacapa: Rules of the road have broader applications to life
Join me in reviewing our approach to safety, mutual respect, courtesy and practicality.
September 20, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Nick Mezacapa
061121-columnist-wruck.jpg
Community
Craig Wruck: I have a question: Is it time to legalize the interrobang?
Often ignored, the exclamation question has struggled for decades to earn its own punctuation mark.
September 20, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Craig Wruck
college hill.jpg
Community
Plan for lights sends lovers looking for new spot for romance
The city council added lights atop College Hill, illuminating the former lovers lookout.
September 20, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
The Beach Boys! Live! At the State Fair!
Columnist Steve Lange and his daughter have a pact. A concert pact.
September 20, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange