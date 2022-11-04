1997: Plaque dedicated in memory of Deputy Jack Werner
1997 – 25 years ago
- It’s Election Day in Rochester and throughout the nation. Polls remain open in Rochester school district precincts through 8 p.m.
- A bronze plaque was dedicated along a bike path overlooking the spot where Olmsted County deputy sheriff Jack Werner was killed in the line of duty on May 17, 1977. (The man who shot Deputy Werner was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison on September 21, 1977.)
1972 – 50 years ago
- Governor Wendell Anderson said it’s “Very possible that Sen. George McGovern can carry Minnesota in the presidential election.
- Rochester Methodist Hospital plans to start construction next April on an estimated $6 million addition to add 82 beds – including 32 for maternity- to its present 637 beds.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Dick Cisewski was elected captain of the 1948 Winona Cotter High School football team.
- Harold Stassen, former Minnesota governor, will be the first of the announced presidential candidates to visit Nebraska. The state’s preferential primary will be on April 13.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The women’s national Republican club president urged women to go into politics, be of service to others and to be a better politician than any men in their community or state.
- Preparations and planning are in place for the upcoming general election in a few days. Each election precinct will have written instructions on who can and cannot vote.
- The Osman Minstrel troupe will arrive in Rochester this afternoon for an evening performance at the Metropolitan. A rousing reception will be given upon their arrival in the city.
