1997: Post-Bulletin newspaper opens site on World Wide Web
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The Post-Bulletin now clicks into view on computer screens , opening a new electronic service on the World Wide Web. The electronic address is: http://www.postbulletin.com .
- A Sunday special service will honor the 207 Minnesota law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Dr. Arthur Bulbulian, emeritus director of the Mayo Medical museums, has received the Outstanding Achievement Award from the University of Minnesota.
- Mayo High School walked away with the first-ever Big Nine Conference girls swimming championship. Mayo was led by Barb Slampe, Sarah Johnson, Renee Reichart, and Sue Larson.
1947 – 75 years ago
- A sudden, brief windstorm at the Rochester Airport destroyed one plane and damaged several others. The Gopher Aviation hangar was also damaged. A Northwest DC-3 landed as the storm came through, and as the plane taxied to the hanger, it was spun around a few times. There were no injuries. The storm was described as a baby twister.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Plans are being made for the fiftieth anniversary of the Minnesota State Fire Department Association. A convention of the association will be held in Rochester on June 13-17. It is hoped that every town in Minnesota can send at least two firemen to the convention.
- Sister Elzer was elected president of the Sixth District Minnesota State Registered Nurses’ Association in the St. Marys Hospital auditorium.
- The Rochester Central Fire Station is getting a new exterior coat of paint. Painters use the ladders and aerial equipment of the department to accomplish the job.
