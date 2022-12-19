SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1997: Princess Diana beanie baby selling for $400

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
December 19, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • The Princess Beanie Babies, royal purple bears with a white rose embroidered on the front to honor Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, have arrived at a few Rochester stores. Some shops have the bear priced at $400. (Currently, a Princess beanie baby can be purchased off eBay for around $12.) Pet Parade of Rochester donated seven bears to the Ronald McDonald House.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • The last Apollo mission safely splashed down in the South Pacific. The Apollo program ends three years, five months after putting the first man on the moon.
  • Seventy-eight Rochester State Junior College students graduated at fall quarter exercises in the college Commons. President Charles Hill presented the diplomas.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Residents of the area are reminded by the police department that failure to dim the headlights of your vehicle for an oncoming car can result is a fine of $5 or serve two days in jail.
  • The largest and finest ice-skating rink Lake City has had is ready for use. A 150 x 200-foot section of the small boat harbor has been cleaned and flooded.
  • A basketball clinic was held at the Winona State Teachers College. After a rules discussion, Winona Cotter head basketball coach presented suggestions for improving the standards of officiating.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • According to weather statistics, winters in America are getting warmer. Summer is slowly taking the place of the chilly days of early spring and the cool days of late autumn.
  • The news was that the tug Reliance struck a rock while taking supplies to logging camps. Four men lost their lives in the eventual sinking of the boat in a blinding snowstorm on Lake Superior. There were 36 crew members and 20 lumberjacks on the vessel.
  • The veterans at the Rochester State Hospital were entertained by the Carlton Hotel Orchestra. The music show for the veterans was presented free of charge.
