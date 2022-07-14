1997: Ray Sands & the Polka Dots to play in Washington, D.C.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 — 25 years ago
- The Wanamingo-based band Ray Sands & the Polka Dots, known for its German and Scandinavian polkas, will represent Minnesota and play a concert at Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. The group has been in the music business for 48 years.
"Our teachers are not school counselors. We can have resources for that, but when you're in the school room, let's teach academics," candidate Kimberly Rishavy said, challenging many of the priorities the school district's current administration has undertaken.
The Austin Greyhounds scored eight runs in the sixth inning and beat the Rochester Royals 9-5 in amateur baseball.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Kathleen Rheingans, R.N., of Millville, will serve as a staff member on the SS Hope hospital ship during its ten-month stay in Natal. Rheingans is a coronary care nurse and Methodist-Kahler School of Nursing graduate.
- The 1952 Rochester Senior High School graduating class will hold its 20th class reunion at the Rochester Golf & Country Club. The Jerry Jerome Band will perform.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Governor Luther Youngdahl named a 17-member committee to aid efforts to reduce the shortage of nurses. The Rochester representative of the group is Dr. T. B. Magath of the Minnesota state board of health.
- Lorraine Delaney was chosen queen and will represent Rochester in the Minneapolis Aquatennial Queen of the Lake competition. The contest was held in the Mayo Civic auditorium during an ice show.
1922 — 100 years ago
- A woman who skipped town without paying her room and board bill was found and arrested just outside Mantorville by policewoman Mrs. Edwards. When brought before the court, the woman pleaded guilty.
- At the Eat Shop in the Northern Hotel across from the Great Western depot, noonday dinners are 45 to 50 cents.
- Mr. and Mrs. W. C. Hoffman are giving instructions on ballroom dancing. Rates are $1.00 per hour for private lessons or $8.00 for ten one-hour lessons.
- Red Crown gas at Standard Oil service stations in Rochester is currently 26.5 cents per gallon.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
If you do have a tire blow out here are a few tips to keep yourself safe and minimize damage.
Exclusive
In a rematch with a team from St. Charles, the Rochester High School team came away triumphant on Thanksgiving Day 1897.