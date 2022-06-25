1997: RCTC to offer an AS/400 Advanced Certificate program
1997 – 25 years ago
- Stan Shubert found the Rochesterfest treasure hunt brick in Parkwood Hills Park. The family wins a $500 prize.
- Rochester Community and Technical College have teamed up with IBM and other businesses to announce the formation of a new AS/400 advanced certificate program which will begin this fall.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Nearly $250,000 has been contributed by the Mayo Foundation towards the education of sons and daughters of clinic employees.
- The Samaritan Bethany Crusade passed the $100,000 figure in its campaign to raise $450,000 for building a 72-bed addition to the Samaritan Nursing Home.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Gov. Luther Youngdahl told a crowd in Sylvan Park in Lanesboro that America needs to be strong enough to lead the world out of chaos so all people can live peacefully. The governor was the principal speaker at the annual Farm Bureau picnic.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Colonel Louis Wilson, medical corps, U.S. Army, now attached to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, will be decorated with the distinguished service medal at Fort Snelling for his service in France during the Great War.
- A strike of 1,200,000 railroad union employees on July 1 seems certain. The union has called for the strike due to wage slashes.
- Federal personal income tax records show no millionaires in the Gopher State.
