1997: RCTC wins state football Community College championship
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The Rochester Community and Technical College football team won the Minnesota Community College Conference state championship with a 49-10 victory over Vermilion.
- Former Rochester high school swimming star Randall Rodakowski won the 500 and 200 freestyle races to help the Carleton College men’s swimming and diving team win its home opener 128-110 over Gustavus Adolphus.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Mayo Foundation announced an $8.5million gift from the Murry and Leonie Guggenheim Foundation of New York to help construct a nine-story structure. The structure will be called the Murry and Leonie Guggenheim Building for Research and Education in Life Sciences.
- The Dow Jones Industrial average, a closely watched Wall Street indicator, burst over the 1,00-point barrier as prices rose in reaction to President Nixon’s re-election victory and hopes for peace in Vietnam.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Rochester was plunged into darkness when equipment at the city light plant was overloaded. A city council member and member of the public utility board said it may be necessary this winter to ration electricity.
- On November 10, 1775, the elite fighting force, the U.S. Marines, was organized. Since that time, Marines have been protecting lives, defending rights, and guarding the peace of Americans. Happy birthday to all Marines – we salute you.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Members of the county commissioners of welfare boards, judges of probate, social workers, and probation officers met at the Rochester ‘Y’ in the first regional conference of child welfare workers in this section of the state.
- The strong Hibbing Junior College football team has arrived in Rochester for the big game on Mayo Field on Armistice Day. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. with an admission fee of fifty cents. (Hibbing would win the hard-fought contest from the Rochester Junior College team 12-0).
