1997: Restovich All-Star Baseball Camps
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- George Restovich Jr. and Michael Restovich will be putting on two Restovich All-Star Baseball Camp sessions at Rochester Mayo.
- For the seventh straight year, Mayo Medical Center in Rochester has been ranked as the nation’s second-best medical institution by the U.S. News and World Report magazine. Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore took the top spot.
Med City FC needed a win Saturday to claim its first National Premier Soccer League Midwest North Division title. The Mayhem go it, 2-0.
In the second annual Hometown Heroes game, the Moonshots and Hometown Heroes arrived at Mayo Field on Saturday, July 16, to follow the close match from the year prior.
1972 – 50 years ago
- City Council President Richard Postier stated that the council should reconsider an ordinance to revoke the Elks Club liquor license if the club does not eliminate its ‘white only’ membership clause. (The national organization would amend its bylaws in 1972 to allow Black members).
- The formation of a partnership to plan and develop a 1,000-acre “work-play-living community” between Rochester and the Rochester Airport was announced. The Windsor Hills project will take about 10 years to complete.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Papers collected by Robert Todd Lincoln from his father’s desk in the White House after the assassination of his father, President Lincoln, will be officially opened for viewing to the public.
- Minnesota’s national guardsmen received their first indoctrination in modern warfare when they watched the exhibition firing of a new army rocket launcher and two recoilless cannons.
1922 – 100 years ago
- A “barberry bee,” the first event of its kind in the United States, will be held in Pine Island to eradicate some 1500 barberry bushes growing wild in a pasture north of town. (Barberry grows very dense, replacing native species, reducing wildlife habitats, and providing a haven for ticks).
Columnist Dan Conradt says a collection of baby teeth came with a pile of memories.
The Wabasha County fair took place on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Wabasha