1997: Restovich All-Star Baseball Camps

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
July 18, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • George Restovich Jr. and Michael Restovich will be putting on two Restovich All-Star Baseball Camp sessions at Rochester Mayo.
  • For the seventh straight year, Mayo Medical Center in Rochester has been ranked as the nation’s second-best medical institution by the U.S. News and World Report magazine. Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore took the top spot.
