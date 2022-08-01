SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1997: Riverview Greens Golf Course opens in Stewartville

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
August 01, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • The new Riverview Greens Golf Course in Stewartville has opened nine holes. Another nine will be ready for play next summer.
  • Montgomery Ward & Co. plans to close 44 appliance and electronics stores, eliminating 3,900 jobs.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • July 1972 was the wettest July in the area since 1953. 5.99 inches of rain fell during the month, 2.31 inches above the average July totals.
  • Two pickup teams played 462 innings of softball over the weekend with a final score of 487-439. The game lasted 48 hours. The lettermen’s club of Northfield High School put on the marathon game to raise $2,500 for the athletic department.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • The establishment of a cancer commission for research work was urged by a University of Minnesota cancer specialist as one of the best means of solving the disease of cancer in the future.
  • The rumor is that Babe Ruth, now a consultant for American Legion baseball, may come to the Twin Cities to attend the state Legion baseball tournament.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • The Rochester Police have made many arrests in recent months. Arrests have been made for insulting language, vagrancy, shooting in city limits, bad checks, unsanitary premises, and violation of the dancing ordinance.
  • The golden anniversary of laying the cornerstone in 1872 for St. Patrick’s church at Lanesboro will be celebrated with special services and activities.
  • Three train cars bearing Minnesota Governor J. A. O. Preus arrived in Rochester. The governor was on his way to the barberry bee on the William Nagel farm between Spring Valley and Forestville.
