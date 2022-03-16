1997: Rochester Mayo girls basketball team wins state 4A title
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The Rochester Mayo girls basketball team beat Woodbury 69-57 to claim the Class AAAA state championship. Coco Miller had 25 points, and Kelly Miller had 23 points to cap off Mayo’s remarkable undefeated season with a record of 27-0.
1972 – 50 years ago
- A psychiatrist advises parents of teenagers to “get off their backs.” In an interview with Dr. E. James Anthony, he states that adolescents feel that they carry their own problems along with the aspirations of their parents.
- Tom Hassig of Plainview will participate in America’s Youth in Concert program at the Universal Academy of Music in Princeton, N. J.
- “Black History and Culture” has been introduced into the curriculum of the U.S. Naval Academy this semester. The academy notes an increase in black students at the academy and an increase in black enlisted personnel.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Sen. Edward Thye nominated Donald Eaton, 18, as a principal candidate for appointment to Annapolis Naval Academy. Eaton, a senior at Rochester high school, is the son of the late Judge Burt Eaton.
- A new salary range was approved for faculties of state teachers colleges. The yearly range is $4,000-$5,000 for teachers with a doctors’ degree and $3,000 to $4,000 for teachers with a master’s degree.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Acts like Bosco the fire eater and Sophie the fat lady and all the hokum fun acts are being banned from county fairs. Improved entertainment will be brought in. The merry-go-round, Ferris wheel, and greased pig will remain.
- H. H. Nichols was elected mayor of Plainview over Al Posz at the recent city election.
- Since the weather has warmed up, over one hundred bicycles can now be seen parked at the high school. It is evident that kids favor this mode of transportation.
