Read Today's Paper Friday, October 14

1997: Rochester Public Library will no longer use holiday decorations

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
October 14, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Minnesota Vikings kicker Eddie Murray kicked his 235th consecutive extra point to set an NFL record in the second quarter of a game against Carolina won by the Vikings 21-14.
  • Holiday decorations are no longer allowed in the Rochester Public Library. The Library Board voted 4-3 to eliminate the decorations to avoid offending patrons with different religious or cultural beliefs.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • The Rochester Lions Club will begin a sale of fruitcakes to raise money to support its assistance programs for a number of charities.
  • Sen. Edward Kennedy, chairman of a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee, has obtained the approval of its Democratic majority to issue subpoenas for an inquiry into the Watergate bugging incident.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • This year, the number one license plate will go to Ray Cory, Austin, president of the Minnesota Automobile Association.
  • Winona head varsity basketball coach Gordon Addington will serve as coach at Winona High for his third season. Lloyd Meiners will assist him. Addington will be paid $300 for his coaching duties.
  • Admiral Chester Nimitz, Commander of the Pacific Fleet during World War II, has announced his retirement, effective in December. (Nimitz graduated from Annapolis in 1905. He died at his home on Yerba Island, California, in 1966).

1922 – 100 years ago

  • The Olmsted County democratic central committee is now fully organized for the 1922 campaign. Burt Eaton is chair, and Mrs. H. H. Witherstine is vice chair.
  • H. E. Bloodsworth purchased the Reiss and Jenkins garage at 112 East Center St. and will open the Central Auto company.
  • A bus line has been established between Rochester and Mason City, Iowa. The 15-passenger Packard will leave the Zumbro Hotel every morning at 8:30 a.m. and travel to Mason City via Hayfield, Albert Lea, and Kensett.
