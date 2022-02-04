SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1997: Rochester Quarterback’s Club Hall of Fame members named

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
February 04, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

1997 — 25 years ago

  • Joseph Frank, Vietnam veteran and the national commander of the American Legion, spoke at the Stewartville American Legion post in support of a constitutional amendment to ban flag desecration.
  • Kathryn “Kak” Johnson, Kathy Reichert, Kerwin Engelhart and Dave Daugherty will be the Rochester Quarterback Club’s Hall of Fame 1997 class.

1972 — 50 years ago

  • Mountain climbing and camping in blizzard conditions was the adventurous experience of a young Rochester woman. Linda Gentling spent three weeks in January at the Colorado Outward Bounds College. This outdoor education school uses the San Juan Mountains as a training ground.
  • Opening ceremonies were held for the 11th Winter Olympics Games at Makomanai Skating Stadium in Sapporo, Japan.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • To combat the rising theft of automobiles, city councils are passing ordinances making it illegal to leave keys in a parked car.
  • A former flight attendant, Lois Johnson, captured the title of Houston Fire Queen. Along with queens from 41 other Minnesota towns, she will be a St. Paul Winter Carnival guest.
  • Rushford High School coaches Bill Salmi and Dave Kaffron and the school basketball team were the Winona State Teachers College guests during a game against Duluth.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • Rochester Mayor C. D. Brown has announced he is retiring from the racing circuit and will sell three of his fastest horses.
  • Dr. C. H. Mayo stated that the Mayo farm roads are now in good condition and that the Mayowood greenhouses are in full beauty. Those wishing to go through the greenhouses are welcome to do so.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Day in History graphic
Community
1947: Fire goes through top floor of Cook Hotel 
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
February 03, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1947: Dr. W. R. Lovelace II to leave Mayo Clinic 
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
February 02, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Mayo Clinic Plummer Building
Community
Photos: Slice of Life January 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
February 01, 2022 08:14 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
Are fuzzy steering wheel covers legal?
Question: It’s so cold in the winter, I am thinking about getting one of those fuzzy steering wheel covers. I think they will help keep my hands warm while driving. But my question is, are they legal?
February 01, 2022 12:52 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson