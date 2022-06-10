1997: Rochester ranked second best city to live in
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Rochester is ranked among the top three Best Places to Live in Money Magazine for a fifth consecutive year. Rochester was named the nation’s second-best city to live in.
- The Cincinnati Reds baseball team will conduct an open tryout camp at Winona State University. The camp will be held under the direction of Jerry Raddatz, the Red’s scout for Wisconsin and Minnesota.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Rochester Mayo High School will graduate 481 seniors – 252 boys and 229 girls at commencement at John Marshall Stadium.
- Fred Snowden was named head basketball coach at the University of Arizona. Snowden was the first African American basketball head coach at a major university. (Snowden would be successful at Arizona for 10 years, compiling a record of 167-108).
- Lake City’s Tom Haase hit a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead Lake City to its first Region One baseball title.
1947 — 75 years ago
- In the municipal election, mayor Hubert H. Humphrey, running with Democratic-Labor backing, won re-election as mayor of Minneapolis.
- Dr. Edgar V. Allen of the Mayo Clinic told members of the American Medical Association that drugs heparin and dicumarol will now be used to combat thrombosis and embolism – conditions that can lead to loss of limbs and death.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Mr. Osborne Cowles, who graduated from Carleton College, has been hired to start in the fall as physical education director. This includes being the head football and basketball coach at Rochester High School.
- A class of seven sophomores will graduate from Rochester Junior College this year. The commencement exercises will be held in connection with the senior high school.
- For a large wolf he bagged on his farm in Rock Dell Township, Gustav Skjerven of Rock Dell collected a bounty at the county auditor’s office.
