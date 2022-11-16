1997: 'Rochester: The Images' is named book of the year
1997 – 25 years ago
- The Rochester Community and Technical College football team accepted a bowl bid to play in the Empire State Bowl on December 6 against Nassau Community College of Garden City, N.Y.
- Dean Riggott, a Post-Bulletin photographer, spent three years shooting and assembling photos that would best showcase his work in the 88-page book “Rochester: The Images.” Barnes and Noble have selected this work as its book of the year.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Ruth Krusemark is one of four young women members of the Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) at St. Thomas College in St. Paul. They are the first women to enter the program.
- The new city-county landfill in Oronoco Township will open this week. The new landfill is 3 ½ miles north of IBM and ¾ of a mile east of the highway.
1947 – 75 years ago
- George Fisch, a right tackle for the Austin High School football team, has been named to the State Prep All-Star team.
- Brainerd is awarding $500 in prizes for the largest buck, largest doe, and bear this hunting season. The tagged game must be accompanied by the licensee and brought to the Vogue Lounge in Brainerd.
- Dr. Marynia Farnham, a psychiatrist, will discuss at a Women’s Club meeting “The Liberation of Women – Good or Bad?” Dr. Farnham is from Red Wing.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The Rochester American Legion will begin a series of ten weekly concerts in connection with the feature moving pictures at the Metropolitan theatre every Sunday.
- The Rochester mayor has issued a proclamation requesting businesses to close for the big football game on Saturday between two undefeated teams, Rochester High and Montevideo. (The Rochester boys would win a hard-fought game 14-9)
