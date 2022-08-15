SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
1997: Rochester's unemployment rate is at a record low

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
August 15, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 — 25 years ago

  • Rochester-area employers were creating jobs, and the unemployment rate fell during the second quarter, hitting a record 1.9%. The Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. reported a thriving economy.
DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
