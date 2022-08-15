1997: Rochester's unemployment rate is at a record low
1997 — 25 years ago
- Rochester-area employers were creating jobs, and the unemployment rate fell during the second quarter, hitting a record 1.9%. The Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. reported a thriving economy.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Bobby Fischer and Russian champion Boris Spassky began their 14th game in the world chess championships in Reykjavik, Iceland. Fischer is leading 8-5. (Fischer won the championship 12½ to 8½.)
- Rochester Methodist Hospital's new 14-bed intensive care unit features a new arrangement of patient services in modular wall systems, such as oxygen, vacuum, and nurse call.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Fine weather, 4-H exhibits, judging, and a bunch of rambunctious beef calves kicked off the Winona County Fair in St. Charles.
- The Manhattan project, which created the atomic bomb, ceased to exist today even as a "paper" organization.
- The Winona Teachers College Warriors football team will begin practice at Maxwell field for the new season beginning Aug. 22.
1922 — 100 years ago
- A free tonsil and adenoid clinic will be held at Rochester's Central school. Examinations will be conducted for all children of school age.
- The "We Can Club" will meet for canning work in the high school community kitchen.
