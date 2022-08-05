1997: Roscoe's takes second place in Twin Cities Ribfest
1997 – 25 years ago
- Self-serve regular gasoline averaged $1.23 a gallon in July, down from $1.25 a month earlier.
- Roscoe's Rootbeer & Ribs of Rochester won second place in the Best Ribs category at the 1997 Cub Food Twins Cities Ribfest.
- Visitors turned out in droves to enjoy the Olmsted County Fair during beautiful weather. (In 1997, the fair posted the best attendance record in its 112-year history).
1972 – 50 years ago
- At least three Rochester barbershops raised haircut prices this week to $3.50. Other barbershops may soon follow the 5-cent increase.
- This summer, a second motorcycle education session will be offered by the driver's education department of Rochester Public Schools.
- The top three selling records this week are "Daddy Don't You Walk So Fast" by Wayne Newton, "Alone Again" by Gilbert O'Sullivan, and "Brandy" by Looking Glass.
1947 – 75 years ago
- On the second anniversary of dropping the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, KWNO radio will present a program on the effects of the bombing on the Japanese people and what the new atomic era means to the world.
- Mighty Joe Louis, world heavyweight champion since 1937, stated he would participate in three more bouts and then retire. (Louis had 71 fights beginning in 1934 and won 68 of them. He would fight until 1951).
1922 – 100 years ago
- Within a radius of fifteen miles around Rochester, the Zumbro River abounds with large bass. Local anglers realize there is no need to travel hundreds of miles to catch bass.
- While local insurance agent Manford Johnson's Chevrolet car was parked in front of the Olmsted County bank, thieves quickly stripped the vehicle's tires and battery.
- Grain cutting around St. Charles is about completed. Excellent yields and quality are reported due to the stretch of fine weather.
