1997: Rules for Beanie Baby sales

1997 – 25 years ago
- A shipment of 1,000 Beanie Babies has arrived in Rochester and will go on sale this Saturday at Toy Zone. Rules are parents must be accompanied by a child, and sales are limited to one Beanie Baby per child.
- The Stewartville Junior Olympics 17-and-under volleyball team placed fifth among forty-eight teams at the National Junior Olympics Tournament in Denver, Colo.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Sen. Hubert Humphrey, D-Minn., withdrew as a candidate for the Democratic party’s presidential nomination. The move ensures that Sen. George McGovern, D-S.D., will be the Democratic presidential nominee.
- The 1972 Rochester State Junior College second summer sessions are open for registration. Tuition for residents of Minnesota is $7.25 per credit hour.
1947 – 75 years ago
- More than 1,000 farmers of the Austin area will have their farms protected by the operation of a rural fire department. The venture is made possible with funding by Geo. A. Hormel and Company and the city of Austin.
- The Census Bureau reported that sixty million civilian jobs have become a reality for the first time in American history.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The Pine Island City Council ruled that the city will buy gas for no one. City officials and employees who own cars must purchase their own gas.
- Rochester’s Mid-Summer Festival opens in the Metropolitan Theatre. There will be an opportunity for the community to hear the leading artists of song, music, and sculpture throughout the week.
- The board of county commissioners is considering a new rural school west of the city. The sum of $1,000 was appropriated for incidental expenses.
