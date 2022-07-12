1997: Security cameras to be installed in the public library
1997 – 25 years ago
- Lourdes High School has announced hiring Deb O’Connor as the head varsity volleyball coach for the 1997 season.
- Surveillance cameras costing $24,000 will be installed to improve safety in the Rochester Public Library and the library skyway.
It appeared Dario Gomez would give Rochester a comeback victory with a three-run home run in the ninth to take a one-run lead, but then La Crosse flipped the tables.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The American Association of Baseball Coaches has named University of Minnesota’s Dick Siebert to the College Baseball Hall of Fame.
- The Potpourri, small downtown arts and craft shop is owned and managed by eight Rochester women.
1947 – 75 years ago
- W. R. Gosnell, the Rochester Bread Company general manager, will open a new distribution point in Winona.
- Every Saturday, the adventures of “Sergeant Preston” of the Northwest Mounted Police and his faithful dog, “King,” will be presented on KWNO Radio.
- U.S. District Judge J. Waties Waring of South Carolina ruled that the all-white Democratic primary in South Carolina must be opened to African Americans.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Thirty-five young women joined the class in mothercraft. The course will meet weekly in the high school, where instruction will be given on the care of children. Local nurses will be providing the education.
- A large crowd gathered at the Six Oaks community hall to hear a talk on pig culture and swine feeding problems.
