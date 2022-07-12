SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1997: Security cameras to be installed in the public library

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
July 12, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 – 25 years ago

  • Lourdes High School has announced hiring Deb O’Connor as the head varsity volleyball coach for the 1997 season.
  • Surveillance cameras costing $24,000 will be installed to improve safety in the Rochester Public Library and the library skyway.
Also Read
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers fall 10-9 to La Crosse on walk-off bases loaded walk
It appeared Dario Gomez would give Rochester a comeback victory with a three-run home run in the ninth to take a one-run lead, but then La Crosse flipped the tables.
July 11, 2022 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball.
Sports
Rochester MN Sports Scoop: Rochester is 'Baseball Town' in July
The Rochester MN Sports organization has more than 100 events scheduled in Rochester and surrounding communities in 2022.
July 11, 2022 09:15 PM
 · 
By  Brandon McElroy, Rochester MN Sports PR

1972 – 50 years ago

  • The American Association of Baseball Coaches has named University of Minnesota’s Dick Siebert to the College Baseball Hall of Fame.
  • The Potpourri, small downtown arts and craft shop is owned and managed by eight Rochester women.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • W. R. Gosnell, the Rochester Bread Company general manager, will open a new distribution point in Winona.
  • Every Saturday, the adventures of “Sergeant Preston” of the Northwest Mounted Police and his faithful dog, “King,” will be presented on KWNO Radio.
  • U.S. District Judge J. Waties Waring of South Carolina ruled that the all-white Democratic primary in South Carolina must be opened to African Americans.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Thirty-five young women joined the class in mothercraft. The course will meet weekly in the high school, where instruction will be given on the care of children. Local nurses will be providing the education.
  • A large crowd gathered at the Six Oaks community hall to hear a talk on pig culture and swine feeding problems.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Rules for Beanie Baby sales
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
July 11, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Needle Felted Eye Class AHE
Community
Photos: Slice of Life July 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
July 10, 2022 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
July 10, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
Chicago -- and the ride home -- was a dining delight
The pizza was too good to leave in Chicago, so we found room for it in a suitcase. It would be nice to return with a tasty souvenir ... assuming the pizza survived the journey.
July 09, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt