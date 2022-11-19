SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
1997: Septuplets born in Des Moines

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
November 19, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • After being born nine weeks prematurely, the seven little McCaughey septuplets in Des Moines, Iowa, are doing well. The four boys and three girls were born to Bobbi and Kenny McCaughey.
  • Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this week. A celebration will have the largest gathering of foreign royalty since the 1953 coronation.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • Brenda Benitt, a Goodhue third grader, won the grand championship in the third annual environmental art awards program. More than 5,000 grade school youngsters entered the contest. Her teacher was Annette Nei.
  • The Minnesota Bible College in Rochester will play its first full season of basketball.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Dedication of the great hall of the Mayo Foundation House as Balfour Hall, honoring Dr. Donald C. Balfour, director emeritus of the Mayo Foundation, highlighted the annual business meeting of the Mayo Clinic staff. Dr. S. W. Harrington was elected president of the clinic staff.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • With wintry weather settling in, the Rochester Fire Department received several calls for chimney fires today. All calls were managed with no severe loss occurring.
  • Rochester Sheriff Mitchell traveled to Elgin, Ill., to arrange for the extradition of a man being held on a kidnapping charge.
  • The American Legion band, under the direction of A. H. Langum, presented the first of their series of concerts with excellent success.
