1997: Serious crime in large cities declining

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History
By Loren Else
November 24, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Serious crimes declined in every section of the United States during the first half of 1997. Cities with a population of more than 250,000 overall showed a decline of 6 percent in serious crimes for the six months compared to the first six months of 1996.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • Development of the 133-unit Oak Terrace Estates Mobile Home Park in Southeast Rochester, east of U.S. 52, is underway. The site is on the former acreage of the Doughboy Turkey farms.
  • According to a survey completed by 4th, 5th, and 6th graders of Rochester’s Herbert Hoover Elementary School, 80% of the kids like school.
  • Gerald Knutson, Rochester IBM engineer, has received his gold wings from the U.S. Parachute Assn. for completing 1,000 parachute jumps.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Only 50 students may accompany their Minnesota college conference basketball teams when they play at Macalester, St. Thomas, St. Olaf, or Gustavus Adolphus. The conference approved the limitation as the schools reported barely having enough spectator space to accommodate their own student body.
  • 100 Tri-State Hunting Dog Association members met at the Izaak Walton cabin for a raccoon feed and to select a site for the 1948 spring trials.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Plans are going forward for the annual firemen’s ball to be held at St. Charles on Thanksgiving evening. In addition to the dance, a movie about firefighter training and activities will be shown.
  • The Eyota High School Ukulele Club met at the school with Helen Sawyer and the Superintendent.
  • Motorcycle officer Rex Robinson handed out eight speeding tickets in Rochester last evening.
