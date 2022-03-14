SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Community

1997: Snowstorm slams into the area

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
March 14, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • A late winter snowstorm slammed into the area, dumping 10 inches of snow, causing hazardous conditions, closing schools, and increased spring flooding potential. The snow totals pushed the 1996-97 winter season to a record snow level of 78.1 inches.
  • Poet Maya Angelou believes people who show faith will motivate others to do likewise, no matter the religion.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • Mrs. James Luehmann, a home economics teacher at Lewiston High School, has been nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
  • The school district approved establishing a course of instruction for motorcycle operation as part of the Winona Independent School District.
  • Pat Wiltgen, St. Mary’s senior sharpshooter, was named to the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference All-Conference basketball team for the second year in a row.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Due to wet weather, sections of two Southeast Minnesota state highways were submerged in water. Underwater is a section of highway 74 between Elba and Weaver and highway 76 between Caledonia and Houston.
  • The Mantoux tuberculosis test will be given to high school students this week in many schools throughout the area.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • A large barn, one-half mile this side of Simpson, was burned to the ground due to a fighting cat and dog that upset a lantern. The lantern exploded and set the barn on fire.
  • The staff and patients at the Rochester State Hospital will have the first opportunity of seeing the “Bells of Shannon.” The director offered to put on the performance at the hospital before the upcoming opening performance.
