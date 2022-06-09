1997: Stewartville boys Track and Field team takes home state championship
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Former Minnesota Twins star Kent Hrbek signed autographs and threw out the first pitch at the Rochester Honkers baseball season home opener.
- The Stewartville Tigers boys track and field team won the Minnesota Class A state title. The team is coached by Earl Debates. (Coach DeBates was named to the Stewartville Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016).
1972 — 50 years ago
- The Rochester Public Library’s Frank B. Kellogg book collection, a 1000-volume library, was sold to the Olmsted County Historical Society for $500. (Kellogg was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1929).
- Harley Flathers of KROC Radio was re-elected chair of the Olmsted County Chapter March of Dimes.
- Rochester John Marshall will graduate 519 students – 259 boys and 260 girls in the JM Stadium.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Gustavus Adolphus college paid tribute to one of its graduates when it conferred the honorary degree of Doctor of Laws upon Minnesota governor Luther Youngdahl at the college’s 85th commencement exercises. Youngdahl is one of seven members of the Youngdahl family who have graduated from Gustavus Adolphus.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Mrs. C. H. Mayo and Margaret Twentyman will leave this evening for Vassar College to attend the graduation of Edith Mayo.
- Closing an exciting and successful year, over one hundred Kiwanians and their lady friends enjoyed their annual banquet at the Hotel Zumbro.
- This week, the Rochester Post and Record newspaper received a limited supply of state trunk highway maps from the Minnesota highway department for free distribution to its readers.
