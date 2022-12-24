1997: Terry Knothe is the Post-Bulletin Teacher of the Month
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The Rochester Post-Bulletin Teacher of the Month is Terry Knothe. Knothe has been a physical science teacher at St. Charles for the past 19 years. Knothe also coaches varsity boys basketball and girls and boys golf.
- The Salvation Army Annual Christmas Dinner will be at noon at the Army’s headquarters, 20 First Avenue N.E.
1972 – 50 years ago
- All three city high schools have named Students of the Month. Chosen from Mayo is Jeff Luther, from Lourdes is Theresa Gluek, and from John Marshall Debbe Maley.
- An advisory council in St. Paul has recommended legalizing small amounts of marijuana by persons 18 years of age and older. The council also recommended releasing persons imprisoned for insignificant amounts of marijuana immediately.
1947 – 75 years ago
- President Truman granted pardons restoring full citizenship rights to 1,523 men violators of the World War II Selective Service Act. A number contended they were conscientious objectors.
- The first case of rabies in Minnesota since 1944 was reported to Olmsted County. The state livestock sanitary board has ordered all dogs in Stewartville and High Forest and Pleasant Grove townships quarantined.
- There were last-minute shoppers despite the weather. All businesses will halt operations for the Christmas Day holiday.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Music, gifts, dancing, and readings furnished the features of the Christmas party at the Mayo Clinic. Santa Clause was in the house and distributed gifts to all in attendance.
- More than 200 youngsters of Rochester were made happy at the Elks Club when Santa Claus visited and presented them with a big bag of candies and fruits.
- Rochester High School opened its basketball season last night with a 24-17 hard-fought victory over Mankato.
