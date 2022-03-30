1997: Trial of Timothy McVeigh to start
1997 — 25 years ago
- The cost of pet licenses will rise as much as 140 percent in the next month when the Rochester City Council is expected to pass a new ordinance. A license fee for a dog or cat that is not neutered or spayed will range from $5 to $12.
- The trial of Timothy McVeigh will soon begin. McVeigh faces the death penalty if convicted of the April 19, 1995, bombing of the federal building in Oklahoma City that killed 128 people.
1972 — 50 years ago
- IBM Corp. has recently demonstrated a new computer-based security system for commercial, industrial, and public buildings.
- Rochester John Marshall senior Dan Moeller was named one of 20 recipients of the national Gold Key award for Quill and Scroll’s annual photography contest.
1947 — 75 years ago
- 800,000 CIO United Auto Workers are demanding a 23 ½ cent per hour raise, resulting in a $9.40 weekly boost in their paychecks. Increases in pensions and insurance are also part of the demands.
- Half of the voters of Minnesota believe that Harold Stassen will win the 1948 Republican nomination for president. (Thomas Dewey, governor from New York, would win the nomination).
1922 — 100 years ago
- Members of the city police force made a raid on the apartment above the Woolworths store, and five gallons of mash and about three quarts of moonshine were confiscated.
- The new 1922 motor vehicle tags must be on your vehicle this week. Failure to do so will result in a fine of 25 cents a day.
- A Packard service station will be built on First Avenue SW. It will be one of the finest garage buildings in the state. It will be used for a distribution point of Packard automobiles and a service facility.
