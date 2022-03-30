1997: Trial of Timothy McVeigh to start

The Rochester Figure Skating show has been a part of my life since before I ever set foot on an ice rink. It’s also been a part of Rochester’s life for longer than you might think. The first indoor ice rink in southern Minnesota was built in Rochester in 1938, as part of the Auditorium (now known as the Mayo Civic Center), funded by the famous Mayo brothers themselves. It was small, at 88 feet by 145 feet, but it was the only operating indoor ice rink in our area until 1968.