1997: Vietnam protests on Memorial Day
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- During Memorial Day, a group of Vietnam war protesters gathered around the cannon at Soldiers Field and stuffed flowers in the barrel in a symbolic plea for peace.
- Emily Snell of Lewiston, a sophomore at St. Olaf, earned All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletics Conference honors on the golf team. She was co-captain of the team.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Rochester Lourdes High School announced Nancy Radio and Therese Macken were selected as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of the 1972 graduating class.
- Gary Grob, who coached Winona State to its first Area Four baseball championship since 1963, was named District 13 NAIA Coach of the Year.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The dominant theme of the 1947 Memorial Day oratory is that the American way of life is superior to Communism and that we have liberty.
- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that duck hunters could kill off the duck population by 1948. Records show that some hunters kill as many as 600 ducks each by traveling with the migration from Canada to Mexico.
1922 – 100 years ago
- At 9:30 a.m., the patriotic crowds began assembling at the armory. Shortly after the hour of ten, the bugles resounded, and a procession moved toward Oakwood cemetery. The site was a paradise of bright, fresh flowers.
- Dr. C. H. Mayo presented diplomas to 18 young women, members of the 1922 graduating class of St. Marys training school for nurses. Dr. L. B. Wilson advised the nurses to have an avocation and a vocation.
