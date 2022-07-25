1997: West Concord receives 13 inches of rain in 14 days
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 — 25 years ago
- West Concord has received 13 inches of rain in the past 14 days. The fire department is assisting people with pumping water out of their basements.
- A former Mayo High School golfer, David Morgan, fired a final round 74 to win the Rochester Junior All-City Championship at Northern Hills.
- The long-awaited Windows 98, an upgrade to Windows 95, will be available early next year.
The Rochester Royals had three players drive in four runs as they defeated New Market 12-8 in amateur baseball on Sunday.
Carson Stevens smacked two of the Honkers four homers to help Rochester avenge Saturday's walk-off loss.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Eva Gabor, star of the television series Green Acres, registered at Mayo Clinic today for a routine checkup.
- The Rochester Public Library received 21 films from the Minnesota State Film Circuit. The 16mm films are available at no charge until Sept. 15.
- Four African educators were in Rochester to learn about medical education at Mayo Clinic as part of an exchange program.
1947 — 75 years ago
- A senator from Wisconsin has introduced legislation to create a memorial to honor women's service in World War II. Over 200,000 women served in the Army, and there were 21 combat-related deaths. In addition, 32 nurses were wounded in the line of duty.
- Five golfers will tee off at the Northland Country Club in Duluth for three days of competition to decide the United States blind golfer’s championship. (The winner was Charley Boswell of Alabama, coached by Grant Thomas).
1922 — 100 years ago
- The city attorney is working on an ordinance requiring police officers in Rochester to walk a beat and patrol the streets instead of stationary duty on various street corners.
- The "We Can" club will meet in the community kitchen of the high school building for practice in canning. Those wishing to can peas, beans, or other vegetables should have them in the canner by 9 a.m.
- Carrol Wilson, son of Dr. L. B. Wilson, has graduated from Harvard Engineering School and will go to work for Westinghouse in Pittsburg.
Columnist Dan Conradt says on the day before school began, my friends and I played a game we hoped would never end
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.