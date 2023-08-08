Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
1998: Area Century Farms recognized

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

By Loren Else
1998 – 25 years ago

  • Four area Century Farms have been recognized. They include Alan and Lou Henke of Stewartville, Donald Clark of Oronoco, Dorothy and Richard Chase of Chatfield, and Ralph and Agnes Nigon, just southeast of Rochester.
  • Concordia University, St. Paul, will begin offering a master’s degree in organizational management in Rochester. The school also offers bachelor’s degrees in marketing management and information technology.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Labor troubles in Canada are causing a newsprint shortage for some Minnesota newspapers. The Post Bulletin stated they currently have four to six weeks of newsprint.
  • The William T. McCoy Post 92 American Legion baseball recognition dinner will be held. Rocket and Spartan players will receive certificates.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Over 415 contestants will compete in the St. Paul World Championship Rodeo event. The riders will be competing for $15,000. Gene Autry and his $100,000 movie horse “Champion” will headline the event.
  • Mayor Hubert Humphrey will be on hand to open the third annual Minneapolis Tribune Hole-In-One golf tournament.
  • Brownie Patch, sensational great-grandson of Dan Patch, paced away with top honors in the 2:20 class pace at the Goodhue County Fair harness races.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • A theory has been advanced that poor lighting in churches is the main reason folks fall asleep during sermons. This suggestion seems to relieve pastors of much of the responsibility regarding the effects on the congregation with long sermons.
  • Dr. and Mrs. Balfour and three children and Dr. Stacy have left Rochester for a vacation in Estes Park, Colo.
