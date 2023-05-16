1998: Barbara Bush in Rochester
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Former First Lady Barbara Bush praised Rochester’s efforts to strengthen families and the community. Bush attended a reception at the Radisson Plaza Hotel for the Community Youth Mentorship Program.
1973 – 50 years ago
- During the second Sponsors’ Day at Mayo Clinic, a panel discussion will be held on “American Medicine: Who Solves the Problems?” The event is a meeting with leaders in business, government, and professions supporting the Clinic. A keynote address at the event will be given by Sen. Hubert H. Humphrey.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Anna Tobar of Austin spotted a man leaving her home wearing her jacket. She took off running, chasing the burglar, and caught him within a block and with assistance from a passing truck driver held him until the police arrived.
- The Minnesota Gophers football team had a spring intra-squad game at Memorial Stadium. Standouts of the contest included Vern Gagne, Jim Maloski, and Billy Bye.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Senior class advisor Belva Snodgrass is planning a senior farewell day at Rochester High School. During the day, 600 school annuals will be distributed. Slade Schuster has been named valedictorian, and Mabel Wooley is salutatorian.
- A Rochester man, charged with misappropriating $450 formerly employed by the First National Bank, has been sentenced to one year and one day at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The man has paid back the money.
