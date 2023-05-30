1998: Bob Hope turns 95
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The comedian, actor, and entertainer Bob Hope celebrated his 95th birthday. Hope and his wife Dolores will be grand marshals in a Toluca Lake, CA, parade this week. (Bob Hope would die July 27, 2003, two months after his 100th birthday. Dolores would live to be 102).
1973 – 50 years ago
- The Rockets American Legion baseball team will hold an organizational meeting. Kirk Gill will coach the team. Don Smick will coach Rochester’s other Legion team.
- Mayo Clinic and the SS Hope hospital ship will participate in a live trans-oceanic scientific lecture via satellite from the ship anchored off Brazil. This is the first time a teaching tool has been used in this format type in health care delivery.
- Los Angeles has elected its first Black mayor. Thomas Bradley will take office in July. (Bradley would serve as mayor from 1973-1993).
1948 – 75 years ago
- Charles Lindbergh’s trans-Atlantic plane, “Spirit of St. Louis,” and the Wright brothers’ first plane will be in Washington’s Smithsonian Institution.
- The Como Park Zoo in St. Paul officially opens for the season today. Highlights for kids include a polar bear, rhesus monkeys, baboons, and bunnies.
- The North Shore Aero Club members have launched an all-out program to develop North Shore tourist and aviation travel.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Senator Allen J. Furlow will be the featured speaker during the Memorial Day program at Mayo Park.
- A total of seventy-three professional women, ready to aid humanity in any situation, will graduate from St. Marys Training School, Kahler School of Nursing, and the State Hospital nurses training school in the next week.
ADVERTISEMENT