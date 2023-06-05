1998: Chatfield High baseball team heads to state
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The Chatfield High baseball team, coached by Molly Baum, won the Section One trophy by beating Dover-Eyota 5-4 and will now head to state tournament play.
- The Rochester City Lines has installed its first bike rack on a city bus. The rack can carry two bicycles. Honest Bike Shop owner Paul Myhrom donated the rack.
1973 – 50 years ago
- A Rochester native, Kenneth Ozmun, a retired Chicago businessman, donated $2.5 million in property to the Mayo Foundation.
- The Rochester Police Department is abolishing the sergeant position in the police chain of command.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The American Nurses Association voted for African American nurses to be able to join ANA directly in states where they are barred from state nursing associations.
- The United States Supreme Court upheld the “super-seniority” for veterans returning from war service to be given priority for federal jobs.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The boys of the Eyota Volunteer Fire Department responded to a bus fire. They were able to quickly extinguish the engine fire. The bus was comparatively new and had a seating capacity of twenty.
- Rochester mayor Reiter said the pool halls of the city are the homes of bootleggers. The mayor stated the establishments may not sell liquor over the counter, but they harbor the people with a hootch bottle and a whiskey glass in their pocket.
- The county commissioners approved purchasing six road graders for highway work in their monthly meeting.
