99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1998: Chatfield High baseball team heads to state

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The Chatfield High baseball team, coached by Molly Baum, won the Section One trophy by beating Dover-Eyota 5-4 and will now head to state tournament play.
  • The Rochester City Lines has installed its first bike rack on a city bus. The rack can carry two bicycles. Honest Bike Shop owner Paul Myhrom donated the rack.
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • A Rochester native, Kenneth Ozmun, a retired Chicago businessman, donated $2.5 million in property to the Mayo Foundation.
  • The Rochester Police Department is abolishing the sergeant position in the police chain of command.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • The American Nurses Association voted for African American nurses to be able to join ANA directly in states where they are barred from state nursing associations.
  • The United States Supreme Court upheld the “super-seniority” for veterans returning from war service to be given priority for federal jobs.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The boys of the Eyota Volunteer Fire Department responded to a bus fire. They were able to quickly extinguish the engine fire. The bus was comparatively new and had a seating capacity of twenty.
  • Rochester mayor Reiter said the pool halls of the city are the homes of bootleggers. The mayor stated the establishments may not sell liquor over the counter, but they harbor the people with a hootch bottle and a whiskey glass in their pocket.
  • The county commissioners approved purchasing six road graders for highway work in their monthly meeting.
What To Read Next
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
June 04, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Rochester bars busy as the legal drinking age dropped to 18
June 03, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1998: Greg Sellnow graduate advice
June 02, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Rochester Towers Structural Issue
Local
Displaced, Rochester Tower resident wonders what's next
June 04, 2023 05:03 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
060323-Sec1AA Final Four Baseball - Cannon Falls v La Crescent-H
Prep
La Crescent-Hokah rides senior captain McCool to Section 1AA title game
June 04, 2023 10:29 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Carmine
Prep
Carmine’s her name, Lourdes softball is her game
June 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Marijuana buds_stock photo
Local
Marijuana is legalized, but Rochester law enforcement officials note not everything surrounding pot is legal
June 04, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson