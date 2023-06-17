1998: Construction of Hope Lodge to start
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Construction of the Hope Lodge, a $2.5 million 28-room facility providing free lodging for patients receiving cancer treatment in Rochester, will begin after the groundbreaking this week. It is anticipated that it will open in January 1999.
- The United Way of Olmsted County has named Hilla Cline the agency’s new executive director. Cline is a Rochester resident and deeply involved in the community.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Les Fields and his Turkey All-Stars played Dixieland music at the RCA Farms event that displayed registered Polled Hereford cattle. The music soothed the animals.
- Over 2,000 Rochester private and public school students have enrolled in summer classes.
- The evening television lineup includes All in the Family, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Mission: Impossible.
1948 – 75 years ago
- At the local Red Owl, T-bone or sirloin steak is 83 cents a pound. Spam is on sale for 45 cents for a 12-oz. can.
- Help Wanted: Woman for baking work – making pies, cookies, and puddings. Good salary – apply at Hotel Kahler in Rochester.
1923 – 100 years ago
- There will be a meeting of the Pig and Calf club on the lawn of Chatfield High School. A large attendance is expected.
- A Pine Island man was arrested at Central Park in Rochester and booked in the city jail after an automobile chase. Charges are pending.
- Minnesota governor J. A. O. Preus will speak at a farmers’ rally in Preston this week.
ADVERTISEMENT