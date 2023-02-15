1998: 'Cops Talk Live' to be produced by Rochester PD
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Bre Johnson became only the second girl in Fillmore County basketball history to score 1,000 points. Nicole Hovey went over 1,000 points last season.
- “Cops Talk Live,” a new weekly interactive cable show, is being produced by the Rochester Police Department to improve communication between the public and police.
1973 – 50 years ago
- St. Charles City Council members are trying to determine what to do with the abandoned Chicago Great Western Railway depot. The structure, built at the turn of the century, was purchased by the city last year. Several ideas are being considered.
- Burlington Northern railroad officials have warned snowmobilers that it is illegal and dangerous to operate machines on railroad property. Collisions with freight trains this winter have taken the life of one snowmobiler and injured three others.
1948 – 75 years ago
- A 73-year-old country doctor and his five-doctor sons are making Minnesota history in the shadow of Winona’s Sugar Loaf Hill. Dr. William Heise, son of German immigrants of the 1870s, has been practicing medicine for 52 years. What may be the world’s first one family clinic was built and opened last July.
- Unbelievably, some women want to learn about fishing. Dr. Samuel Eddy, a fish expert at the University of Minnesota, stated that one-third of those registered for his “Fishes and Fishing” class are women.
1923 – 100 years ago
- “A Tailor Made Man” will be the Rochester High School senior class play. The four-act comedy will be presented on May 4 at the Metropolitan theatre.
- Despite the sub-zero weather, every classroom in the city schools has been kept warm. This speaks well for the efficiency of the heating systems and the engineers operating the plants.
- Coach Bill Spaulding, the University of Minnesota’s new football coach, was in Rochester today to speak about the new stadium and recruit any boys interested in becoming a Gopher.
