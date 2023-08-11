1998: Dr. David Donald donates 52 acres to Oxbow Park
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Dr. David Donald and his wife Geraldine have donated 52 acres to Oxbow Park, bringing the park to 622 acres.
- The Rochester Honkers established a new single-season franchise attendance record. The Honkers averaged a crowd of 937 for its 31 home dates.
1973 – 50 years ago
- A computer system that can fully automate the checkout counter of retail stores was unveiled by IBM Corp. The system is named IBM 3650 retail store system.
- Camp Hok-Si-La will come to the end of an era when its last group of scouts leaves this week. The 288-acre park north of Lake City has been sold to the city for a modified wilderness area.
1948 – 75 years ago
- A woman from Mason City, Iowa, who was part of a false “magazine ring,” has been sentenced to the girls reformatory in Shakopee.
- Walt Williams, a World War II veteran, has been appointed by County Sheriff Donald Cook to the vacant deputy sheriff position. Williams is a graduate of Preston High School.
- The Queen City American Legion post has acquired the franchise of the Rochester Queens, members of the Bi-State league.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Water sports safety got a big boost last evening when a Red Cross instructor showed a large crowd how to take drowning persons from the water and revive them after rescue.
- The big pavement dance will be held between Broadway and First Avenue on First Street. The music for the evening will be provided by the park band under the direction of Harold Cooke.
