News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1998: Eagles Cancer Telethon raises $400,000

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
January 19, 2023 12:00 AM
1998 – 25 years ago

  • The film “Titanic” captured four Golden Globe awards, including best drama and director. The movie will be a favorite at the upcoming Academy Awards in March. (The film was nominated for 14 Oscars and won 11.)
  • The 44th annual Eagles Cancer Telethon turned out to be the best in terms of contributions. The total contributions are expected to exceed $400,000.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Richard Gosse, a procurement assistant at IBM, was elected president of the IBM Club in 1973.
  • Clint Eastwood is now the No. 1 box-office attraction displacing the long-time king, John Wayne. In 1972 Eastwood starred in three popular films, “Play Misty for Me,” “Dirty Harry,” and “Joe Kidd.”
  • The Rochester Western Union office will close this week. The closing will soon lead to the end of the familiar yellow message that Western Union has delivered for decades.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Representative Richard Nixon (R-Cal.), on the committee on un-American activities, will give the country an update with a speech this evening on KWNO radio.
  • Jim McIntyre, Minnesota’s six-foot, nine-inch center, leads the Big Nine Conference in scoring at this point with a 24-point-per-game average.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • A rail car of Gold Medal flour will soon arrive in St. Charles. Leave your orders with Farmers Elevator Company. All sacks are guaranteed.
  • The sermon this Sunday by Pastor Herrmann at St. Paul’s Evangelical Church in Lewiston is entitled “True Reasons Why None Can Afford Not to Be a Member of the Church.”
  • At the G. H. Willis store in Eyota, peanut butter is 25 cents a lb., a package of cornflakes is 13 cents, and a loaf of bread is 10 cents.
