1998: Elizabethan Room to close as a dining landmark
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The retirement party for former Rochester Mayo football coach Ralph Pucci will be held at Oronoco Park. Pucci coached football at Mayo for 26 years, 22 as head coach and the past four as an assistant.
- After over three-quarters of a century as a dining landmark, the Elizabethan Room in the Kahler Hotel will close as a restaurant.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Rochester is in a dramatic upsurge in apartment construction and other multi-family developments that surpass the boom years of the early 1960s.
- Geo A. Hormel & Co. will be the first in the country to provide nutritional information on their wieners in 12-oz packages.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Bus drivers employed by the line serving the city of Rochester have called for a strike. The union has called for a 15 cents an-hour raise, and the company has offered four cents an hour.
- The Rochester city council unanimously overrode the mayor’s veto of an ordinance establishing and regulating parking meters.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The effect of inherited traits on humanity was discussed in a healthcare talk by Dr. T. B. Mcgath in the Mayo Clinic lobby.
- Twenty-six nurses will graduate from the Kahler Hospital School of Nursing in the Methodist church on June 7. Before commencement exercises, a banquet, class frolic, and a reception will be held.
- William and Grace Graham celebrated their 50th anniversary. They were married on May 13, 1873, in a small log cabin in Marion township. Mr. Graham is currently the business manager for Mayo Clinic.
