1998: Gale Sayers speaks at Mayo cancer event
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Former Chicago Bear great Gale Sayers was the keynote speaker at the Mayo Cancer Center’s public education event, “Cancer: Winning with Wellness.”
- The Minnesota Army National Guard conducted a training exercise in dealing with civil disturbances at the Minnesota Department of Transportation facility in Northwest Rochester.
An estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people jammed downtown streets and sidewalks.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Rochester boxer Frank Cogswell outlasted his opponent to win the 119-pound championship in the Upper Midwest Golden Gloves tournament at the Minneapolis Auditorium. It was the third consecutive Upper Midwest championship for Cogswell. (Cogswell would be a five-time Golden Glove champion for the Midwest.)
- Terry Riley, a junior at Lourdes High School, received the Eagle Scout badge in a presentation at St. Pius X Catholic Church.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Clinton Russell, a sight-challenged golfer from Duluth, won the second international ‘visibly impaired’ golfers’ championship in Inglewood, Calif., by shooting a 114 for 18 holes. Russell’s play over the years encouraged others with a similar disability to start the game of golf. (Russell was enshrined in the Duluth Area Sports Hall of Fame in 1975.)
1923 – 100 years ago
- Dr. William Fanary defeated Dr. F. H. Rollins for mayor of St. Charles in the city election.
- Dr. J. S. Young of the department of political science will speak at the Men’s Monday Evening club supper in the “Y.” Dr. Young will speak on “The Social Function of the Church.”
