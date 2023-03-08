99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1998: Gale Sayers speaks at Mayo cancer event

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
March 08, 2023 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Former Chicago Bear great Gale Sayers was the keynote speaker at the Mayo Cancer Center’s public education event, “Cancer: Winning with Wellness.”
  • The Minnesota Army National Guard conducted a training exercise in dealing with civil disturbances at the Minnesota Department of Transportation facility in Northwest Rochester.
Also Read
spring open.jpg
Community
Shopping season begins in 1927, but nothing is sold
An estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people jammed downtown streets and sidewalks.
March 07, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
e4380ed4056d0176976e65d6684f12ee.jpg
Community
He’s a 1991 Mayo High grad. And he owns 600 Slayer concert T-shirts
Columnist Steve Lange asks Jason Trom 10 (or so) questions.
March 07, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Caelynn Petersilie
Community
'It's been really meaningful': Kasson student designs logo for Rochester Pride
There were more than 400 people who voted on the design process for Rochester Pride's logo.
March 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

1973 – 50 years ago

  • Rochester boxer Frank Cogswell outlasted his opponent to win the 119-pound championship in the Upper Midwest Golden Gloves tournament at the Minneapolis Auditorium. It was the third consecutive Upper Midwest championship for Cogswell. (Cogswell would be a five-time Golden Glove champion for the Midwest.)
  • Terry Riley, a junior at Lourdes High School, received the Eagle Scout badge in a presentation at St. Pius X Catholic Church.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Clinton Russell, a sight-challenged golfer from Duluth, won the second international ‘visibly impaired’ golfers’ championship in Inglewood, Calif., by shooting a 114 for 18 holes. Russell’s play over the years encouraged others with a similar disability to start the game of golf. (Russell was enshrined in the Duluth Area Sports Hall of Fame in 1975.)

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Dr. William Fanary defeated Dr. F. H. Rollins for mayor of St. Charles in the city election.
  • Dr. J. S. Young of the department of political science will speak at the Men’s Monday Evening club supper in the “Y.” Dr. Young will speak on “The Social Function of the Church.”
What To Read Next
Lucy Kurup.png
Community
Lucy Kurup: How to be a college graduate ... while still in high school
March 07, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Lucy Kurup
Day in History graphic
Community
1998: Rochester John Marshall girls basketball team headed to state
March 07, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1923: Only fire department vehicles can use sirens
March 06, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Lewis Doyle of Caledonia.jpg
Prep
Section 1AA boys basketball: Youthful Caledonia not intimated on the big stage
March 08, 2023 12:05 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Nick Wozney of Plainview-Elgin-Millville.jpg
Prep
Section 1AA: No. 2 P-E-M gets defensive to defeat No. 7 Zumbrota-Mazeppa in boys basketball quarterfinal play
March 07, 2023 11:23 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Prep
Section 1A quarters: Big first half sends two-time defending state champs Hayfield past Kenyon-Wanamingo
March 07, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
d6aa92ce85d8cd88f3a052c9e6933d5b.jpg
Local
Rochester expecting to drop to single outdoor pool as aquatics center construction starts
March 07, 2023 09:11 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen