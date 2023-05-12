1998: Garrison Keillor at the dedication of a plaque at an area rest stop
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Garrison Keillor was on hand to dedicate a plaque at the High Forest rest area on Interstate 90. A good-sized crowd attended, including 200 high school students.
- Collin Nash picked up his fourth win of the season, pitching Rochester Mayo past Austin in Big Nine Conference baseball action.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Traffic was heavy as thousands left the Twin Cities, heading north to lake country for the opening day of fishing.
- At Tempo, The Beatles Abbey Road record album is on sale for $4.88, and the Sgt. Pepper Lonely Hearts Club is $3.87. All 8-tracks tapes are $8.99.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The comedy duo Abbott and Costello return to radio at 8:00 p.m. on KWNO-FM.
- Randolph Scott stars in “Albuquerque,” now showing in area theaters. Matinee admission prices are 40 cents.
- Coco-Cola is selling for 25 cents in city grocery stores in easy-to-carry cartons of six bottles.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The Kahler, one of the largest hotels in Minnesota, is filled to capacity. Rochester is growing, booming, and business is expanding.
- Conditions now exist in society that tend to mitigate against an ideal, simple home life. A storm of propaganda against the monogamous family life seems to be raging, according to a statement by the Methodist Episcopal church.
- The Rochester high school track athletes travel to Winona for the fourth annual interscholastic Southeast track and field meet.
