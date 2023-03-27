1998: Girls pole vaulting competition sanctioned by Minnesota State High School League
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- For the first time, the Minnesota State High School League has sanctioned girls pole vaulting.
- The giant new 150-000-square-foot Cabela's store will open in Owatonna this week. The store is billed as the Midwest's biggest outdoor and sporting goods store.
- Mayo High School 11th grader Dan Owens got a perfect score of 36 on the ACT college-entrance test. Owen's brother Bill got a 35.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Several thousand American troops are preparing for final withdrawal from Vietnam after Communist forces resumed the release of American POWs.
- The University of Minnesota currently ranks third in enrollment among U.S. universities. The current enrollment is 41,696. (During 2021-2022, Texas A & M University was the largest, with an enrollment of 73,284.)
1948 – 75 years ago
- Gov. Luther W. Youngdahl will discuss state-wide problems with a group of labor leaders at the Hotel Winona. Labor leaders can ask the governor questions in an off-the-record session.
- The biggest fish ever caught in Minnesota, a 176-pound sturgeon in White Earth Lake, will be displayed at the Northwest Sports show opening in the Minneapolis auditorium.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Rochester High School defeated Madison High 34-10 in the first game of the Minnesota state basketball tournament. The game was played in the Kenwood Armory in Minneapolis. Their next opponent will be St. Peter, who defeated Johnson High of St. Paul.
- Rev. W. J. Walker of the Kasson Methodist church will deliver an Easter message to the Knights Templar. Walker is an enthusiastic Mason.
- A teachers' picnic has been planned, and all city teachers are requested to meet at the high school at noon. Weather permitting, a nice "hike" will be enjoyed.
